Jordan Spence

Jordan Spence News: Hands out assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Spence notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Spence snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old saw 12:19 of ice time -- it's his second consecutive game in a reduced role, and that may not change if the Kings continue to dress seven defensemen, as Brandt Clarke will push for more than the 5:15 he saw in Saturday's contest. Spence has had flashes of success in his second full NHL campaign, racking up 18 points, 57 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-15 rating over 53 appearances despite mainly featuring in a bottom-four role.

Jordan Spence
Los Angeles Kings

