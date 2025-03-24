Justin Faulk News: Tallies two points Sunday

Faulk scored a goal, dished an assist and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Faulk's goal was the Blues' third tally of the game and was off feeds from Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas. Faulk then assisted Brayden Schenn's empty-net tally in the closing minute of regulation. The 33-year-old Faulk now has four goals, 32 points, 109 shots on net and 96 blocks in 68 appearances this season. While Faulk was a bit stagnant on offense earlier this season, he is currently firing on all cylinders with nine points in his last seven games. In this stretch, he has three multi-point games and seven helpers. Faulk's emergence offensively has helped St. Louis navigate this stretch of the season without the injured Colton Parayko (knee). Faulk is a top option on the waiver wire in all formats.