Kevin Fiala Injury: Game-time call

Fiala is a game-time decision Wednesday versus Florida due to an illness, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.

Fiala has 16 goals and 29 points in 46 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Wednesday, then Akil Thomas might draw into the lineup. Another possibility is that the Kings might dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which would make it easier for Los Angeles to limit Drew Doughty's (ankle) ice time in his season debut.