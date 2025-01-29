Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Fiala is a game-time decision Wednesday versus Florida due to an illness, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.

Fiala has 16 goals and 29 points in 46 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Wednesday, then Akil Thomas might draw into the lineup. Another possibility is that the Kings might dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which would make it easier for Los Angeles to limit Drew Doughty's (ankle) ice time in his season debut.

Kevin Fiala
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now