Kevin Fiala News: New career mark for goals

Fiala scored two goals Saturday in a 5-4 win over Colorado.

His second goal was his 34th (78 games) which set a new NHL season high. Fiala put up 33 with the Wild in 2021-22. He has put up four goals in his last two games and six in his last five. Overall, Fiala has 56 points this season, which is a far cry from the 85, 72 and 73 he put up over the last three seasons, respectively. Many formats overweight goals, which pushes this third-line winger up fantasy charts.