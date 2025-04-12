Kevin Lankinen News: Can't hold on versus Wild

Lankinen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

The Canucks made the most of their chances early, building a 2-0 lead through two periods. Lankinen couldn't make it stick, giving up third-period tallies to Brock Faber and Marcus Foligno before Mats Zuccarello completed the Wild's comeback in overtime. This was Lankinen's fifth loss in his last six games, a span in which he's 1-2-3 with 21 goals allowed. The 29-year-old is at 25-15-10 with a 2.64 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 50 appearances. Lankinen proved his value by stabilizing the crease when Thatcher Demko was out of action early in the season, but Lankinen's 10 overtime and shootout losses show just how much was left on the table this year. The Canucks host the Sharks on Monday and the Golden Knights on Wednesday to close out 2024-25.