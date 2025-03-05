Kevin Lankinen News: Set to face Anaheim

Lankinen is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Lankinen is coming off a disappointing 6-3 loss to Seattle on Saturday in which he surrendered five goals on 23 shots. He had a good stretch before that, though, stopping 77 of 82 shots (.939 save percentage) over three outings from Feb. 6 to Feb. 26. This will be his second start of the campaign against the Ducks after he saved 21 of 22 shots en route to a 5-1 victory over them Nov. 5.