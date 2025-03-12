Lane Hutson News: First rookie to 50 points

Hutson logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Hutson is the first rookie to cross the 50-point threshold this season -- he got there with his first assist of the contest. The defenseman has 51 points through 65 appearances for a 0.78 points-per-game rate, which is behind Macklin Celebrini's mark of 0.89, as the San Jose center missed nearly a month early in the campaign. Still, Hutson has the scoring chops to be in the Calder Trophy discussion at the end of the season. The 21-year-old blueliner has racked up a goal and nine assists over his last nine outings while seeing time in the Canadiens' top four and on the first power-play unit.