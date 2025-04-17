Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson Injury: Not expected to dress Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Thompson (upper body) skated Thursday but isn't expected to dress versus the Penguins.

Head coach Spencer Carbery doesn't plan to give much in the way of injury updates during the playoffs, but he did say that Thompson will continue to practice and progress toward returning. In the meantime, Clay Stevenson is set to make his first NHL start in Pittsburgh. If Thompson isn't an option for Game 1 of Washington's first-round series against Montreal on Monday, then Charlie Lindgren will likely start in that clash.

