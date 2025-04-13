Lukas Dostal News: Defending crease Sunday
Dostal will protect the home net against Colorado on Sunday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Dostal surrendered six goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kings. He has a 23-22-6 record with one shutout, a 3.11 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 52 appearances this season. Colorado sits sixth in the league with 3.32 goals per game in 2024-25, but the team is resting several regulars down the stretch, including Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed) and Cale Makar (rest).
