Lukas Dostal

Lukas Dostal News: Takes blowout loss to rivals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Dostal stopped 23 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kings.

The final Freeway Face-Off of the season went heavily in favor of the Kings, while Dostal allowed six goals for the second time in three starts. It's possible a heavy workload down the stretch is catching up with him, but the Ducks have been missing John Gibson to various injuries, including his current lower-body issue, over the better part of the last two months. Dostal is now 23-22-6 with a 3.11 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 52 outings this season. The Ducks' next game is their home finale versus the Avalanche on Sunday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
