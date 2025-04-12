Mats Zuccarello News: Completes comeback in overtime

Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal, fired four shots on net and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Zuccarello completed the Wild's comeback with his tally at 2:47 of the extra session. It's a big win for the Wild, who move ahead of the Blues by a point for the first wild-card spot, though neither team is safe from being caught by the Flames. Zuccarello has two goals and five assists over his last six outings, and he's up to 19 goals, 52 points, 149 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 68 appearances.