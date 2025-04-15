Mats Zuccarello News: Contributes two helpers

Zuccarello notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Zuccarello had a hand in goals by Marcus Johansson and Joel Eriksson Ek during regulation. It's been a resurgent April for Zuccarello, who has two goals and seven assists over seven games this month. He concludes the regular season with 19 goals, 35 assists, 151 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 69 appearances. Look for Zuccarello to play on the second line and the first power-play unit to begin the playoffs, though he could be reunited with Kirill Kaprizov at some point if the Wild start to lag behind the Golden Knights in the first round.