Mattias Ekholm Injury: Not playing Thursday

Ekholm (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Thursday, according to Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network.

Ekholm has eight goals, 19 assists and 86 blocked shots across 60 games with the Oilers this season. He should be considered day-to-day at this time. The Oilers recalled defenseman Cam Dineen on an emergency basis Wednesday and he will enter the lineup against the Canadiens.