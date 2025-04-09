Mattias Ekholm Injury: Still sidelined Wednesday

Ekholm (undisclosed) will remain on the shelf ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Blues, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

While Ekholm won't be ready for Wednesday's matchup, head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters he expects all of the Oilers' injured players back before the postseason starts. It's been a tough end of the season for Ekholm, who has missed 12 of the team's last 16 outings -- though he was rolling offensively in limited action with six points in those four appearances. Ty Emberson figures to see an increased role while Ekholm remains out of action.