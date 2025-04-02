Mattias Ekholm Injury: Unlikely to play during road trip

Ekholm (undisclosed) is doubtful to return during the Oilers' upcoming three-game road trip, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Ekholm has already been shelved for Edmonton's previous three contests due to his undisclosed injury and will now be unavailable for another trio of tilts. During his brief four-game return from a prior injury, the 34-year-old defender was offering decent offensive upside with six points in his last four contests.