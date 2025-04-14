Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Will miss opening round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Ekholm (undisclosed) is not expected back until after the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports Monday.

Ekholm was already considered out indefinitely, so this latest update is far from a surprise given his status. With Troy Stecher (undisclosed) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) also banged up, the Oilers find themselves very thin on the blue line and will need to get some healthy players back sooner rather than later.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
