Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Ekholm (illness) participated in Monday's practice, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

After missing Saturday's 4-3 loss to Toronto, Ekholm was back on the top pairing during Monday's session. He should return to the lineup versus St. Louis on Tuesday. Ekhlom has accounted for seven goals, 22 points, 117 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and 34 hits in 51 appearances this season. Based on Monday's combinations, John Klingberg could be a healthy scratch to make room for Ekholm's return.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
