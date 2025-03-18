Mattias Ekholm News: Set to return Tuesday
Ekholm (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus Utah, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Ekholm will return to the lineup for the first time since March. 4 after missing the last six games due to his undisclosed injury. The veteran defenseman should slot in on the No. 1 pairing next to Evan Bouchard, but it remains to be seen if he'll receive a cap on his ice time. Jake Walman will slide down to the second pairing as a result of Ekholm's return.
