Mattias Janmark

Mattias Janmark News: Posts helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Janmark notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Janmark ended a 13-game point drought with his assist on a Jeff Skinner tally in the second period. The 32-year-old Janmark continues to see steady usage in a middle-six role, but it's mostly for his defensive skills, not his scoring. He's at 18 points, 47 shots on net, 38 hits, 33 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 73 contests this season.

Mattias Janmark
Edmonton Oilers

