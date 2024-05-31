NHL Western Conference Finals Bets: Stars vs Oilers Game 5 Picks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Edmonton Oilers at

Dallas Stars

Game 5 NHL Best Bets and Player Props

The Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars meet in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and the game can be viewed on TNT.

Like the second-round series with the Vancouver Canucks, this series has had a lot of twists and turns for the Edmonton Oilers. They got off to a quick start in Game 1, winning a double-overtime thrilled, with Connor McDavid providing the heroics. Then, the Oilers lost two in a home, while fumbling away home-ice advantage in Game 3. Things looked bleak for Canada's remaining hope, but hope has since been restored.

We have a brand-new series as things shift back to the Metroplex for Game 5. The Oilers picked up a 5-2 win on home ice in Game 4 as moderate (-130) favorites, matching their most goals since a Game 3 road win in Los Angeles back in the first round.

There was a lot of talk surrounding Stuart Skinner, who had coughed up four goals on just 21 shots in Game 3. He was benched in the third period of Game 3 in the Vancouver series, Calvin Pickard started Games 4 and 5 of that series, and Skinner didn't return until Game 6. Would it happen again? Well, Skinner buckled down in Game 4, as bench boss Kris Knoblauch stayed the course. The All-Star tendy delivered with just two goals allowed on 22 shots.

Those two goals came in the first 5:29, though, as Wyatt Johnston and Esa Lindell connected for even-strength goals, and you can bet Knoblauch was at least thinking about a switch, and/or double-guessing his decision to stay with Skinner. He doubled down, and it worked out. There wasn't another goal allowed by the Edmonton netminder the rest of the way.

Ryan McLeod, who drew back into the lineup in place of faceoff specialist Sam Carrick, posted his first goal of the playoffs at 13:30, on helps to Corey Perry and the much-maligned Darnell Nurse. Evan Bouchard then leveled things at 16:17 of the first, with McJesus and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins assisting, as the Oilers headed to the room feeling much better about themselves.

In the second period, the scoring died down for a bit, and so did the Rogers Place energy. Derek Ryan was whistled for a holding call against Matt Duchene, and the Stars went to the power play at 13:12 of the second. However, it was Mattias Janmark delivering, as he streaked in for a shorthanded goal as the crowd went bonkers, and then Leon Draisaitl scored just 51 seconds later for his 10th of the playoffs, with helpers to Zach Hyman and McDavid.

In the third, Mattias Ekholm (must be a Mattias thing!) notched an empty-net goal to seal the deal, as McDavid chipped in with his third helper, as Edmonton wrapped up the 5-2 win.

When the dust cleared, Jake Oettinger had allowed four goals on 28 shots, and he coughed up seven goals on 58 shots in his two games in Edmonton. He has allowed three or more goals in back-to-back games after having conceded three or more five times in the first 15 postseason affairs.

Chris Tanev's status is in doubt for Game 5, as he paid the price on a blocked shot, and he was sent for X-rays on his right foot after stepping in front of an Evander Kane bomb. Tanev averages 22:33 of ice time, and he is second in the NHL playoffs with 68 blocked shots, behind only New York Rangers rearguard Jacob Trouba (71), so that could be a potentially huge loss if he can't go. Lian Bichsel or Derrick Pouliot could potentially draw in if Tanev isn't good, or Nils Lundkvist or Alexander Petrovic, players who have appeared in these playoffs already.

Jani Hakanpaa, sidelined since March 16 due to his own LBI, was ruled out for Game 5, although head coach Peter DeBoer left it open the rearguard might be available in Game 6 or a potential Game 7, if needed.

As things shift back to the Lone Star State, we're likely going to get back to the low-scoring ways. Expect the defense and intensity to pick up, and the high-danger scoring chances to go down. Neither team wants to get pushed to the brink, and that's where someone is headed with a loss in this pivotal Game 5. Goals should be at a premium, and it's likely Dallas taps into that home-crowd energy for a rousing, spirited and low-scoring Game 5 win.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Oilers at Stars

Stars ML (-135 at DraftKings)

The Stars and Oilers cashed the Under in both games at American Airlines Center, including that epic Game 1 double-overtime win by Edmonton.

For the Stars, the Under has a slight 5-4 edge on home ice in these playoffs, while 9-6-1 in the past 16 games overall.

As far as the Oilers are concerned, we've had two straight Over results, but the Under is still 5-2-1 in the past eight games since Game 4 of the Vancouver series. As much-maligned as the goaltenders for Edmonton have been (mostly Skinner), it's a bit misdirected, as the Oilers have allowed three or fewer goals in seven of the past eight games.

Neither team will want to take crazy chances on offense, potentially leading to breaks the other way. We'll have a little more careful play in Game 5, while the physicality ratchets up to perhaps an all-time high for this series. Look for the Under in this pivotal game, and an extra session of overtime, similar to Game 1, wouldn't be a surprise, either.

A few books like Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings are offering a flat six, while a majority of the others have Under 5.5, although they, of course, have alternate totals available for a higher price, too. Roll with a flat six for a little extra insurance, as long as you can keep it at -120 or lower.

NHL Totals Bets for Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

Under 6 (-120 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

We're going with the Under, but of course, we'll play at least one Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) prop. It's usually counterproductive to go with a goal scorer, yet also cheer for the Under. However, we can't get away from this one guy who is red-hot.

As far as the props are concerned, we're betting on the Under. I expect goal scoring to be much lower than the past two games in Edmonton. However, it's hard to ignore the Odds Boosts offered by Caesars.

Each of those props are quite attractive. Leon Draisaitl & Wyatt Johnston Each Score (+650) in Game 5 is not far-fetched. They did it in Game 4. That gives you a chance to multiply up by 6 1/2 times. And Stars Win 4-2 vs. Oilers (+2000) pays 20 times. I am going to at least put $5-10 on each of those myself. While I like Under 6, and the latter would make the total a push, that's a tempting play.

As far as the player props are concerned, I am not looking for Zach Hyman to get crazy with the scoring, but he'll take plenty of shots again. The 31-year-old Torontonian has 12 shots on goal (SOG) in the past two games, and four or more SOG in five of the past six outings. He simply needs to get four to cash. Book it.

Zach Hyman Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (-131 at Caesars)

With the home side, Jason Robertson came alive with a hat trick in Game 3, as he got his buddy Roope Hintz back into the lineup. He had four SOG in that game, and three last time out. He is near even-money to cash high on his shots total. Again, we're not looking for him to bury a bunch, but simply take shots.

Jason Robertson Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-102 at Caesars)

BONUS - Same-Game Parlay +950 (at Caesars)

Stars ML (-130)

Under 6 Goals (-120)

Zach Hyman Over 3.5 SOG (-131)

Jason Robertson Over 2.5 SOG (-102)

Let's get it!