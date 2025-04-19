Fantasy Hockey
Max Pacioretty headshot

Max Pacioretty Injury: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be available to play in the playoffs, per Mark Masters of TSN on Saturday.

After missing the final 27 games of the 2024-25 regular season, Pacioretty won't play in Game 1 versus Ottawa on Sunday. He is still on long-term injured reserve, but his activation will probably occur soon. Pacioretty had five goals, 13 points, 70 shots on net and 105 hits in 37 outings during the 2024-25 campaign.

Max Pacioretty
Toronto Maple Leafs
