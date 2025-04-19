Max Pacioretty Injury: Available to play

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be available to play in the playoffs, per Mark Masters of TSN on Saturday.

After missing the final 27 games of the 2024-25 regular season, Pacioretty won't play in Game 1 versus Ottawa on Sunday. He is still on long-term injured reserve, but his activation will probably occur soon. Pacioretty had five goals, 13 points, 70 shots on net and 105 hits in 37 outings during the 2024-25 campaign.