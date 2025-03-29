Morgan Geekie News: Nets lone goal in loss

Geekie scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

The Bruins have scored just 11 goals over their last seven games, but Geekie's managed five goals and two assists in that span. The 26-year-old continues to be one of the few positives for a free-falling Boston squad. He's at 27 goals, 15 assists, eight power-play points, 133 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-4 rating across 69 appearances.