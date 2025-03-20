Fantasy Hockey
Nino Niederreiter News: Draws assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Niederreiter posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Niederreiter's offense has been lacking lately, with just two assists over his last 15 outings. This one snapped a six-game point drought as he set up a Josh Morrissey tally in the second period just after a penalty kill. Overall, Niederreiter has 31 points, 124 shots on net, 131 hits and a plus-15 rating over 70 appearances, primarily featuring on the Jets' third line.

