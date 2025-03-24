Nino Niederreiter News: Scores PP goal

Niederreiter scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Niederreiter has cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games, but that's an oddity, as this is just the fifth time he has achieved that feat all season long. The 32-year-old veteran has only three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, so it's hard to rely on him for sustained fantasy production, which is especially true given his bottom-six role in the lineup.