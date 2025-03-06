Oliver Kylington News: Heading north
Kylington, Calum Ritchie, a conditional first-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-round selection were acquired by the Islanders from Colorado on Thursday in exchange for William Dufour and Brock Nelson.
Kylington has a goal and four points in 13 appearances with the Avalanche in 2024-25. The defenseman has been a frequent healthy scratch in Colorado, and he might continue to struggle to draw into the lineup with the Islanders.
