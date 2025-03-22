Patrick Kane News: Stands out in loss

Kane scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kane has three goals and six helpers over his last five games, including this three-point outing and a five-point explosion versus the Sabres on March 12. The 36-year-old winger is doing his part to help the Red Wings' offense, but the team hasn't been very consistent overall lately. Kane is up to 18 goals, 49 points (25 on the power play), 144 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 59 appearances this season.