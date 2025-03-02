Patrick Kane News: Three-point effort in loss

Kane scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran winger racked up his second three-point performance in the last four games, although he was held off the scoresheet in the other two contests. Kane's power-play point was his 20th of the season (eight goals, 12 helpers), the 14th time in his career he's reached that mark. Over half his production in 2024-25 has come with the man advantage -- through 50 appearances, he's delivered 15 goals and 38 points.