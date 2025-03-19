Rafael Harvey-Pinard Injury: Set for six-week absence

Harvey-Pinard suffered an upper-body injury that will sideline him for six weeks, AHL Laval announced Wednesday.

Harvey-Pinard only saw action in one NHL game this season against the Wild on Jan. 30. In that appearance, the 26-year-old winger recorded one hit in 8:54 of ice time. With this injury, the Quebec native may not be available to be added to the team as a Black Ace if the Habs do make the postseason.