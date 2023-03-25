DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Next Saturday, it will be April, but first we have to finish March. The day is packed with hockey games, though seven of them are starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. That's a solid amount of options for your DFS lineups, and here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. The Devils are at home against the Senators, and are one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. On the flip side, the Blue Jackets are visiting the Canadiens, and are one of the worst defensive squads in the league.

GOALIES

Joel Hofer, STL at ANA ($8,200): This is assuming the Blues keep rolling with the rookie Hofer in goal. Hey, why not? Jordan Binnington isn't the future, that much is clear. Hofer has an 1.32 GAA and .959 save percentage in his four starts this season. The Ducks would be a nice matchup for the Blues to give their young goalie, as they've averaged 2.54 goals and 28.5 shots on net per contest.

Sam Montembeault, MON vs. CLM ($8,100): Montembeault has a .905 save percentage, which isn't good, but is the best of his career. This is about the matchup, though, and the chances of him picking up a win. The Blue Jackets are in the bottom five in goals per game, and they are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. VAN ($6,200): Pavelski is getting a second wind heading into the home stretch. He has 17 points over his last 13 games, including seven on the power play. His acumen with the extra man is ideal here, as the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

Warren Foegele, EDM vs. VGK ($3,100): When a tertiary Oiler gets on a run, it's a nice opportunity for DFS players to save some salary. Connor McDavid breaks the bank! Foegele doesn't, and he has 11 points over his last 17 games. Owing to goaltending injuries, Jonathan Quick is likely to start for Vegas. The 37-year-old has an .897 save percentage over the last five seasons.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets

Nick Suzuki (C - $4,900), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (W - $4,900), Mike Hoffman (W - $3,300)

The Blue Jackets, who are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, are also in the bottom three in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest. Michael Hutchinson started Friday, so Elvis Merzlikins will likely be in net Saturday. He has a 4.10 GAA and .880 save percentage. The Canadiens aren't loaded, but the first line has a great opportunity here.

Suzuki is the standout on the Habs, and he has two points in each of his last three games. He also has 15 points with the extra man this season. The rookie Harvey-Pinard has nine goals and five assists in 27 games. He's also had a bigger role on the power play recently, having averaged 2:29 per contest with the extra man over his last 14 outings. Hoffman has 29 points in 57 games. He has a 9.1 shooting percentage this year, but an 11.6 shooting percentage in his career, so he could end up getting a bit luckier going forward.

Blues at Ducks

Pavel Buchnevich (C - $5,700), Kasperi Kapanen (W - $3,500), Sammy Blais (W - $2,600)

Robert Thomas having missed St. Louis' last game with an illness makes going with the first line a little iffy. The second line, though, has been together for a bit, so I feel more confident stacking them. What's key is that the Ducks have a 4.00 GAA and have allowed 39.1 shots on net per contest, both of which are highest in the NHL. This matchup is worth targeting to be sure.

Buchnevich has tallied 62 points in 55 games. He also has 21 power-play points, and the Ducks have the 30th-ranked penalty kill. Since joining the Blues, Kapanen has averaged 16:22 in ice time, including 2:23 with the extra man. He also has six points and 24 shots on net in 11 contests since the trade as well. Blais is also a trade-deadline addition that has seen a larger role with his new team. He has 10 points in 19 games, including four in his last four outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT at NJD ($5,300): Chabot has a point in three of his last two games, two of which have come on the power play. On the year, he's tallied 163 shots on net in 65 contests as well. The Devils are good defensively, but they are also on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Friday was a tough game for them against Buffalo. Chabot is productive and plays a ton of minutes (25:04 per contest), so I still likely him under these circumstances.

Justin Faulk, STL at ANA ($5,000): If Torey Krug is still away from the team on paternity leave, that will mean more power-play minutes for Faulk. This is a great matchup for that. He has nine points in his last 16 games, and now he gets to face the team that ranks last in GAA and shots on goal allowed per contest.

