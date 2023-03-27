DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

March may be a time for madness, but don't do something mad like, say, not playing DFS NHL on Monday. There are six games on the slate, and these are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Avalanche are visiting the Ducks, but with as woeful as the Ducks are, I would not avoid any Avalanche players as a result of that matchup. Meanwhile, the Coyotes host the Oilers. On that front, things look bright for the Oilers, though to be fair that is often the case with that lineup.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM at ARI ($8,400): Skinner has a .909 save percentage, but this matchup is too enticing to turn down. The Coyotes are in the bottom six in goals per game, and last in shots on net per contest. Also, Arizona is on the second leg of a back-to-back. Edmonton should pick up the win as well, which would mean a win for Skinner.

Vitek Vanecek, NJD at NYI ($8,200): Vanecek's play has been middling, as he also has a .909 save percentage. However, he has a 2.49 GAA because the Devils have only allowed 28.2 shots on net per contest. The Islanders have a below-average offense, having averaged 2.96 goals per game, which is just above the bottom 10. New Jersey's defense should be able to handle the Islanders, and that helps Vanecek.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Evander Kane, EDM at ARI ($6,300): Kane has been hit or miss since returning to the lineup, but over his last seven games he has four goals and 17 shots on net. All in all, he's put 105 shots on net in 32 outings. The Coyotes rank 31st in shots on goal allowed per game, so Kane should have his opportunities in this matchup. Plus, his center is Connor McDavid, and that helps.

J.T. Compher, COL at ANA ($4,900): Compher has a point in four of his last five games, which includes three power-play points. While the Avalanche are on the second leg of a back-to-back, this matchup is just too good. The Ducks have a 4.03 GAA and have given up 39.0 shots on net per contest. Both are last in the NHL.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canadiens at Sabres

Nick Suzuki (C - $5,100), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (W $5,200), Mike Hoffman (W - $3,900)

This is the second time in a few days that I am recommending the Canadiens' top line, but it worked out quite well last time against the Blue Jackets. Well, the Sabres are almost as bad defensively. Buffalo has a 3.68 GAA and has allowed 32.9 shots on net per game. It also has the 31st-ranked penalty kill for good measure.

Suzuki has four multi-point games in a row, including four points in his last game. He also has 17 power-play points on the season as well. Harvey-Pinard just picked up a hat trick, giving him 12 goals in 29 games. He's also getting more power-play time now, having averaged 2:26 per contest with the extra man over his last 15 games. Hoffman has four goals on 27 shots on net over his last 10 games. Not all that long ago, he had three seasons with at least 29 goals within five campaigns, so at his peak Hoffman has shown he can really contribute offensively.

Senators vs. Panthers

Shane Pinto (C - $3,600), Alex DeBrincat (W - $5,600), Drake Batherson (W - $5,300)

Ottawa's second line is reunited, and it is music to my ears on the DFS front. Hosting the Panthers should help as well. Florida has a 3.42 GAA, and Sergei Bobrovsky's play has slipped recently. Over his last 15 starts he has a 3.04 GAA and .895 save percentage. Additionally, the Panthers have the 28th-ranked penalty kill, and two of these Senators are on the first power-play unit.

The rookie Pinto has 18 goals and 13 assists in 73 games. Playing on the second line for the Senators with these two wings should help. Also, over his last 13 games Pinto has five points and 28 shots on net. DeBrincat has put 237 shots on goal through 73 games, tallying 23 goals in the process. He's also averaged 4:03 per contest on the power play and has 27 points with the extra man. Batherson has been power-play dependent, with 14 of his 21 goals coming with the man advantage. Hey, in this matchup that isn't a bad thing. Plus, Batherson has put 55 shots on net in his last 15 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Matheson, MON at BUF ($5,500): Matheson was part of the big day the Canadiens had against the Blue Jackets. He had three assists and three shots on net. All in all, he has 17 points over his last 18 games, and he's put 54 shots on net in that time as well. The Sabres have a 3.68 GAA, bottom five in the NHL, and also have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Mattias Ekholm, EDM at ARI ($4,200): Since joining the Oilers, Ekholm has nine points and 24 shots on net in 12 games. The Coyotes rank 31st in shots on net allowed per game, and they are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Karel Vejmelka will likely be in net, and he has a 3.33 GAA and .903 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.