Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 10:32am

Dahlin (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Sunday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Dahlin sat out Saturday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia, but he feels much better and should participate in the pregame warmups. He has compiled 13 goals, 57 points, 172 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and 86 hits through 63 appearances this season. The Sabres recalled Jack Rathbone from AHL Rochester on Sunday, but Jacob Bryson could play versus the Capitals if Dahlin remains unavailable.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now