Roope Hintz Injury: Departs Saturday's game

Hintz (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Oilers.

A shot deflected off his stick and hit him in the face in the second period, forcing Hintz to leave the contest. The nature of the injury wasn't revealed -- if it's just a cut, he may be able to return Sunday versus the Canucks, but he could miss time if there's structural damage. The Stars are off from Monday to Thursday, giving the 28-year-old some time to heal before they play Friday versus the Jets. Hintz was held off the scoresheet Saturday, bringing an end to his tremendous six-game point streak, which saw him rack up three goals and 13 assists.