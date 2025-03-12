Roope Hintz Injury: Might be available for Sunday

Hintz (face) won't return Friday versus Winnipeg, but he might be an option for Sunday's clash in Colorado, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Wednesday.

Hintz didn't play in Sunday's 4-1 win over Vancouver due to the injury. He has 25 goals and 52 points in 59 appearances in 2024-25. When Hintz is ready to return, Jamie Benn will likely shift off the top six.