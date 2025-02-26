Roope Hintz News: Finds back of twine in loss

Hintz scored a goal and took three shots on target in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hintz scored his 23rd goal of the season midway through the second period, snapping a six-game scoring drought for the 28-year-old playmaker. However, his tally wasn't enough to lift Dallas to victory. Hintz has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances, and he's notched 11 points (three goals, eight assists) across his last 10 contests.