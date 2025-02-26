Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz News: Finds back of twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Hintz scored a goal and took three shots on target in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hintz scored his 23rd goal of the season midway through the second period, snapping a six-game scoring drought for the 28-year-old playmaker. However, his tally wasn't enough to lift Dallas to victory. Hintz has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances, and he's notched 11 points (three goals, eight assists) across his last 10 contests.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now