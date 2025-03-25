Ryan McDonagh News: Three points in last two games

McDonagh put up a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

McDonagh's goal was a fluke -- he sent the puck toward the net from the left side and it deflected off the skate of Rickard Rakell and past Tristan Jarry. It stood as the winner. McDonagh has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last three games and 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 71 games overall. His fantasy best is behind him, unless you need to pad the somewhat obscure plus-minus category. McDonagh is among the NHL's best with a plus-37.