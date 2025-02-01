Ryan McLeod News: Opens scoring Friday

McLeod scored a goal and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

McLeod opened the scoring just 2:25 into the first period. The 25-year-old forward has a point in each of the last two contests. He's centering the third line, so his offense may not be very steady unless he's able to work his way back into the top six on a regular basis. For the season, the center has 11 goals, 26 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 48 appearances. McLeod is four points shy of matching his career-best output from 81 regular-season outings with the Oilers last year.