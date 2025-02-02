Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan McLeod headshot

Ryan McLeod News: Tallies in Sunday's victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

McLeod netted a shorthanded marker and went plus-1 in Sunday's 4-3 win over New Jersey.

McLeod scored his first shorthanded goal of the campaign to give Buffalo a 3-0 lead late in the opening frame. The 25-year-old has goals in back-to-back games and a point in three straight. McLeod has bounced around the lineup but is currently centering the third line. He had his most productive month of the season in January, having delivered five goals, eight points and a plus-5 rating over 10 outings. For the season, the Ontario native is at 12 goals, 15 assists and a plus-6 rating.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now