Ryker Evans News: Delivers helper in win

Evans logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Evans earned his first point in four games since he missed five contests due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman set up the first of Eeli Tolvanen's two goals in the game. Evans continues to play on the third pairing at even strength, and with both of Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour healthy, Evans is not seeing power-play time. For the season, the 23-year-old Evans is at 22 points, 48 shots on net, 91 hits, 79 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 54 appearances. He's 10 games played away from 100 in his career and has emerged as a decent scorer from the blueliner who can also chip in some physical play.