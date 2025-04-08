Samuel Girard Injury: Remains unavailable against Vegas

Girard (undisclosed) will not be an option versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Girard will miss his fourth straight game due to his undisclosed injury and is running out of time to play again in the regular season. While the blueliner has managed 23 points this year, the bulk of that scoring was at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, as he has managed just three points in his last 19 outings. With Josh Manson (upper body) also sidelined, the Avs will utilize Keaton Middleton and Erik Johnson on the third pairing.