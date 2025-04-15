Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jones headshot

Seth Jones News: Adds helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Jones notched an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Jones has earned a helper in three straight contests and has two goals and six helpers over his last 13 outings. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 36 points over 62 outings this season, including nine points in 20 games with the Panthers. He's added 126 shots on net, 94 hits, 107 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating in a top-four role.

Seth Jones
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
