Seth Jones News: Lights lamp Sunday

Jones tallied a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Jones tied the game at 2-2 just under five minutes after Juraj Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 2-1 lead. Jones' tally Sunday brings his season totals up to nine goals, 31 points, 96 blocked shots and 108 shots on net in 54 games between Florida and Chicago this season. The 30-year-old blueliner has two goals in his last four contests but has struggled offensively across March as a whole. However, he holds solid value in fantasy for the time being while averaging 27:10 of ice time in his last nine games. Additionally, Jones tied his point total from a season ago and should challenge for the 37-point mark that he finished the 2022-23 campaign with by the end of the 2024-25 regular season.