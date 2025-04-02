Stuart Skinner Injury: Doubtful during road trip

Skinner (head) is not expected to play during the Oilers' upcoming three-game road trip, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports Wednesday.

Skinner's continued absence means opponents should see a heavy dose of Calvin Pickard ahead of the postseason. In fact, if Pickard is in peak form heading into the playoffs, the 26-year-old Skinner may be hard-pressed to steal back the starting job. Over his last 10 outings, Skinner has underwhelmed with a 4-4-0 record and 3.21 GAA.