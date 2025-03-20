Taylor Hall News: Point streak up to four games

Hall recorded an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Hall has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 33-year-old winger has found a stable role in the Hurricanes' top six following the trade deadline, and it's benefiting his offense. For the season, Hall has 32 points, 118 shots on net, 37 hits, 39 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 64 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Blackhawks.