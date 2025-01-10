Teuvo Teravainen News: Tries to create comeback

Teravainen scored a pair of goals and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Teravainen got the Blackhawks within a goal in the third period, but his one-man comeback effort fell short. The winger hadn't scored since Dec. 15 versus the Islanders, but he racked up 10 assists over 10 contests between tallies. Teravainen is up to nine goals, 28 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 42 appearances. He's often been at his best as a playmaker, so don't be surprised if his production remains assist-heavy in the second half.