Trevor Zegras News: Delivers power-play assist in loss

Zegras recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zegras set up a Sam Colangelo game-tying goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Zegras had a strong March, earning two goals and eight assists over 14 outings for the month. It's helped him salvage another campaign damaged by an injury, as the forward is now at 26 points (three on the power play), 88 shots on net, 37 hits, 24 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 48 appearances.