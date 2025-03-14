NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on the NHL slate Friday. Detroit travels to Carolina, the Islanders entertain Edmonton, Dallas plays in Winnipeg, Anaheim hosts Nashville, Colorado is in Calgary while Utah takes on the Kraken in Seattle. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL at CGY ($7,900): Blackwood has been a fantasy dream since his trade from the Sharks going 18-7-3 with a pair of shutouts and a sparkling 2.17 GAA and .919 save percentage. He also won his only start against the Flames earlier this season.

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. NSH ($7,300): Dostal had a rough outing on Tuesday against Washington by allowing six goals on 42 shots. He will try to make amends on Friday versus Nashville, who are 30th in NHL scoring at 2.64 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. NSH ($5,300): Zegras has notched assists in each of his last three to give him 20 points through 40 outings. It has been a tough two years for him, though he's well positioned on the top line with Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn while participating on Anaheim's second power play.

Joel Farabee, CAL vs. COL ($4,500): Farabee got off to a slow start after his move from Philadelphia with a lone goal from his first 11 games, but has scored in two of his last three and has started to click with Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund on the second five-on-five trio.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Islanders

Connor McDavid (C - $8,900), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,900), Zach Hyman (W - $6,400)

Everyone knows about McDavid's greatness. Nugent-Hopkins has struggled so far with only 39 points, but registered 104 only two years ago. Hyman has also slumped with only 22 goals and 15 assists after potting 54 last season. If this unit gets hot Friday and can strike on the power play, they'll be able to carry your DFS team.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at CGY ($7,000): Makar has gone scoreless from his last two, though he tallied 12 points over the previous six. He may be on the expensive side, but is well worth the outlay having gone off for 24 goals and 51 assists with 30 of those points coming while up a man.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at NYI ($6,600): Bouchard is riding a six-game point streak after scoring Thursday against the Devils. He's also combined for 52 points, 21 of those PPPs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.