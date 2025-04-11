Tyler Bertuzzi News: Scores against former team

Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Bertuzzi has five goals and four assists over his last 12 outings. He was able to get on the scoresheet against one of his former teams Thursday, and his third-period goal stood as the game-winner. The winger is at 22 goals, 21 assists, 128 shots on net, 58 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-39 rating over 79 outings. It's nearly identical production to what he did last year in Toronto, though he's taken a massive drop in plus-minus rating by playing on one of the league's worst teams in 2024-25.