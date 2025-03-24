Tyler Bertuzzi News: Three points in win Sunday

Bertuzzi scored one goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Bertuzzi has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances, and the 30-year-old veteran is ending the campaign on a strong note since he's racked up six points (two goals, four assists) over that stretch. This three-point effort allowed Bertuzzi to reach the 40-point plateau for the second campaign in a row. A hot streak down the stretch might allow him to reach the 45-point mark -- or even the 50-point threshold -- before the end of the regular season.