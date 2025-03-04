Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov News: Returns after 39 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:35pm

Chinakhov (upper-body) was minus-2 with two shots in 13:25 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning. He had missed 39 games to injury.

It will take Chinakhov some time to get back up to game speed. Prior to his injury, the young winger appeared to be taking a step forward -- he had seven goals and seven assists in his first 21 games. Chinakhov could give you a late-season boost if he can get his skates under him.

Yegor Chinakhov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now