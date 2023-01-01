Fantasy Sports
Ohio Sports Betting Launch
Ohio Sports Betting LIVE: Ohio Sportsbook Apps and Incentives To Claim

Ohio sports betting is LIVE in the Buckeye State. Find out about the best Ohio sportsbook apps that are live and how to get started with thousands in welcome incentives.
Sunday Jan 1, 2023
PIN

The 5 Best Ohio Sports Betting Apps That Launched Today

Paul Shapiro  : 

The five best Ohio sports betting apps are now live, following a midnight New Year's Eve launch. These apps include BetMGM Ohio, Caesars Sportsbook Ohio, DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio, Bet365 Ohio, and FanDuel Ohio.

All of these top Ohio betting apps have great welcome offers to sweeten the pot for new bettors in the state. You can choose the $1,000 first bet insurance that BetMGM Ohio is offering or the $1,500 first bet on Caesars from Caesars Sportsbook Ohio, if you want protection on your first wager. If your first bet on either of these platforms is graded as a loss, you'll receive bonus bet credits back matching the amount of your first bet.

Or you can choose a bet and get welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio (Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly), Bet365 Ohio (Bet $1, Get $200 In Bet Credits), or FanDuel Ohio (Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets). Each of these allows for a small initial deposit and gives you bonus funds to wager with as a "thank you" for signing up.

These welcome bonus offers help make these the best Ohio sports betting apps around. Sign up for any and all of them today, while they are available.

Ohio Is A Domino For Sports Betting, Says RotoWire Sports Analyst

Josh Collacchi  : 

Nick Whalen, a sports analyst at RotoWire.com who has made national appearances on TV and radio shares that Ohio is a significant domino when it comes to sports betting. In addition, the clear notion of college sports makes Ohio a hub for college betting as well, as it is not just Ohio State - but Cincinnati, Toledo, Youngstown, and other cities bolster large collegiate fanbases (and potential sports bettors) as well.

As one of the most populous -- and sports-obsessed -- states in the country, Ohio is a significant domino for the legal sports betting movement. Not only is the state home to six major professional sports franchises, but it's also a notable hub for college sports, with passionate fan bases littered throughout the state. I'm thrilled that sports fans from Cincinnati to Columbus to Toledo to Youngstown will be able to take advantage of this opportunity.

 

- Nick Whalen, Sports Analyst, RotoWire

 

The domino effect is certainly important, as other states that have yet to legalize online sports betting will need to see progress from similar states - and Ohio is one of them.

Ohio Sports Betting Presents A Massive Revenue Opportunity For The State, says GDC Group VP

Josh Collacchi  : 

It is no secret that Ohio offers one of the largest populations in the US in terms of sports fans, but revenue projections are through the roof compared to other sports betting states. Gambling.com Group VP Max Bichsel is excited for the sheer size of Ohio when it comes to sports betting.

If Ohio reaches its projected level of betting handle, it quickly becomes one of the largest sports betting states in the US.

The launch of sports betting in Ohio is an obviously great Ohio revenue opportunity. With a projected handle of $8 billion in 2023, that would put it fourth, behind only New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. I can't wait to see where Ohio sports betting lands once we have wagering and real data from the sportsbooks.

 

- Max Bichsel, Vice President of Sports, Gambling.com Group

Ohio Betting Is An Unprecedented Launch, Says Gambling.com Group Reporter Bill Ordine

Josh Collacchi  : 

There has never been a launch like Ohio sports betting, which makes this one very interesting. Retail, kiosks, and mobile betting in Ohio are all going live at the same time. On a holiday as well, as today is New Year's Day.

Gambling.com Group reporter Bill Ordine explains why it is such an important one.

"This is a closely watched day throughout the industry, and that includes regulators in other states. That sports wagers are being taken by so many operators in so many different ways today is incredibly ambitious. We have traditional sportsbooks in casinos, we have mobile wagering from customers on their own mobile devices and computers, and folks are walking into neighborhood locations to use kiosks. It's unprecedented, and hopefully Ohio's regulators are nimble enough to respond if issues arise."

 

- Bill Ordine, National Reporter, Gambling.com Group

You Can Wager From Anywhere In The State Now That Ohio Sports Betting Is Live

Josh Collacchi  : 

It is not just retail Ohio sports betting at kiosks and casinos for the Buckeye State, as you can wager at mobile sportsbooks in the state as of today too. Online sports betting has a much higher impact on Ohio's total betting handle, and thus, revenue and tax money for the state. Ohio's launch is unique, as all three facets of sports betting went live on the same day (retail, kiosks, online).

As Max Bichsel of Gambling.com Group says, it's very easy to wager from anywhere.

Mobile sports betting in Ohio is now live. Along with the launch of retail sports betting and betting kiosks around the state, Ohio sports bettors can now place wagers from anywhere. The Ohio sports betting apps that launched today make mobile sports betting quick and easy from the palm of your hand. Just tap and place a bet in seconds with one of the many new Ohio sportsbooks.

 

- Max Bichsel, Vice President at GDC Group

Thanks To Ohio Sports Betting Launch, You Can Get These Welcome Incentives Worth THOUSANDS Now

Al MacMilan  : 

Launch day has finally arrived and Ohio sports betting fans can cash in on over $4,000 worth of live betting incentives from the top sportsbooks in the Buckeye State.

Launch day has finally arrived and Ohio sports betting fans can cash in on over $4,000 worth of live betting incentives from the top sportsbooks in the Buckeye State.

FanDuel Ohio and DraftKings Ohio are both giving new customers $200 in bonus bets when placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more. Bet365 Ohio is offering new users $200 in bonus bets as well, with a qualifying offer of just $1 needed.

PointsBet Ohio and BetRivers Ohio are both giving up to $500 in bonus bets for new users when they get started with their respective sportsbooks in Ohio, while Tipico Ohio is giving away $50 in bet credits to new users who place a qualifying deposit of $10 or more. 

With each of these betting incentives from the top sportsbooks going live on January 1st, 2023. Ohio betting fans can earn over $4,150 worth of bonus bets to kick off the new year and the new era of legalized Ohio sports betting

Must be 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler

Ohio Sports Bettors Can Bet On Ohio Teams Now With Ohio Sports Betting Launch

Paul Shapiro  : 

You can bet on any and all sporting events now that Ohio sports betting is live. With the number of great local sports teams in Ohio, these squads will surely be the most common teams that Ohio sports bettors will wager on.

Let's start with the Cleveland Browns, who take on the Washington Commanders in a Week 17 NFL matchup today. You can bet on the Browns to win the game or go with a player prop like over/under rushing yards for Nick Chubb.

The Cincinnati Bengals then play tomorrow, on Monday Night Football. The Bengals take on the Bills in a potential AFC playoff matchup. You can take the Bengals as moneyline underdogs or place a futures bet on the team to win the AFC or the Super Bowl. Could we see the Bengals in the Super Bowl again?

Other teams currently in action include the Cleveland Cavaliers, who host the Bulls on Monday, January 2, and the Columbus Blue Jackets, who next take the ice on Tuesday, January 3, versus the Ottawa Senators. Making NBA and NHL bets on the Cavs and Blue Jackets will be great for Ohio bettors who want to support their teams.

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team took on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal last night, and you'll be able to bet on the Buckeyes' football, basketball, and hockey teams now that sports betting is legal in Ohio. Other local colleges like Cincinnati, Ohio, Miami (OH), and Kent State will also get lots of sports wagers placed on their contests.

In a few short months, you'll also be able to place MLB bets on the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds. If you don't want to wait for in-game action, you can place a futures bet on either MLB team to win their division, league, or even the World Series.

Ohio Sports Betting Is Live - How We Got Here, Legal Timeline, and Ohio Betting Bill Info

Paul Shapiro  : 

Ohio has officially launched its sports betting industry, as of midnight on January 1, 2023.

Let's rundown how we got here.

In June 2021, the Ohio State Senate approved SB176, a bill that would legalize Ohio sports betting. Then, on December 22, 2021, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29, legalizing Ohio sports betting.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission was then tasked with creating and approving sports betting rules in the state, which were finalized in March 2022. During the summer of 2022, the Ohio Casino Control Commission announced the official launch date of January 1, 2023.

With that news, PointsBet Ohio and BetMGM Ohio were the first sportsbook operators to apply for licenses in Ohio. The Cincinnati Bengals followed suit in July 2022, applying for a mobile sports betting license, allowing the team to partner with Ohio sportsbooks.

On September 7, 2022, eight operators were awarded Ohio sports betting licenses. They included Bally Bet, Tipico, Underdog, MaximBet, WynnBET, Parx, DraftKings Sportsbook, and the aforementioned PointsBet. Then, in November 2022, four more sportsbooks were approved for licenses in Ohio. They were Fanatics, Betr, BetParx, and Gamewise. Other major sportsbooks including BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Bet365, and Barstool Sportsbook were also given the go to launch in Ohio today.

Now, sports bettors can wager on anything offered by these operators - making legal (and safe) sports betting available anywhere in Ohio.